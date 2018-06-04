Dems, GOP Seek to Stop Sign Vandalism

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Democrats and Republicans in St. Charles County are teaming up on at least one issue: vandalism of political yard signs.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the county's Democratic and Republican committees are working together to stop vandalism. Both are offering a $250 reward for information leading to those responsible for damaging or stealing signs on private property in the county.



The party committees say theft and damage to political signs are common each election season.