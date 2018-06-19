Denmon, Henning Named Athletes of the Year

6 years 4 days 21 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2012 Jun 13, 2012 Wednesday, June 13, 2012 5:17:00 PM CDT June 13, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Jessi Turnure

COLUMBIA -- The Kansas City Sports Commission honored a pair of Mizzou athletes for their past season performances on Wednesday. Marcus Denmon and Lisa Henning have been named the organization's male and female athletes of the year.

Mizzou basketball player Marcus Denmon is a Kansas City native who played at Hogan Prep High School. He finished his senior season at Mizzou as a second team All- American. He averaged more than 17 points and five rebounds per game. Denmon is currently working out in preparation for the NBA draft.  

Mizzou volleyball player Lisa Henning is a Blue Springs native. The junior outside hitter finished last season as a third-team All-American. Henning led the team with a school record of 523 kills in her sophomore season.

