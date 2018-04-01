Denmon Named Wooden Award Finalist, Sporting News Second Team

COLUMBIA -- University of Missouri senior guard Marcus Denmon was named one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award and a second team All-American by Sporting News, announced on Tuesday.



The selections are just the latest honors for Denmon, who also earned All-Big 12 first team honors and spots on the Naismith and Oscar midseason watch lists. The senior leads the Tigers and ranks second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 18.0 ppg. The senior also ranks second in the league in free throw percentage (.888) and 3-point field goals made (2.94), third in steals (1.55), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (.419) and pulls down an impressive 5.1 rpg.

In his Mizzou career, Denmon has amassed 1,714 points, which ranks sixth all-time on the school scoring list. He also ranks first all-time at Mizzou in games played (137, tied with teammate Kim English), second in 3-point field goals (274) and 3-point field goals attempted (667), sixth all-time in steals (172), ninth in field goals made (574) and field goals attempted (1,255). Additionally, his 91 3-pointers made this season ranks fifth on MU's single-season list.



Denmon and the rest of the Tigers open competition in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at Sprint Center against either Oklahoma State or Texas Tech



John R. Wooden Award Finalists