Denmon's 25-Point Game Clutch In Win Versus Sooners

NORMAN, OK - Marcus Denmon has gotten back into the groove of things. The senior guard had his second consecutive 25-plus point game Monday against Oklahoma. After scoring 29 points Saturday against Kansas, Denmon had 25 points in the 71-68 win against the Sooners. The Sooners kept it close at halftime only trailing by three, but couldn't finish after Kim English hit a three with under a minute to put the Tigers up by five.

Aside from his big three-pointer, English had eights points and four assists. Big man Ricardo Ratliffe continued to show his dominance inside the paint with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and was six-for-six from the the field.

The Sooners were led by junior guard Steven Pledger who had 22 points. Junior guard Sam Grooms also had a big night with a career-high 17 points.

The 22-2 (9-2 Big-12) Tigers continue their Big-12 play Saturday against the 21-2 (8-2 Big-12) Baylor Bears at Mizzou Arena.