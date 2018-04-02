Denmon Selected to Represent USA in World University Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Missouri's Marcus Denmon will be representing the U.S. in the 2011 World University Games later this month. Denmon was selected to be one of 14 finalists to compete for the 12 roster spots. USA Basketball announced the 12-member team late Wednesday evening.

Listed on the roster are Tim Abromaitis of Notre Dame, Marcus Denmon of Missouri, Ashton Gibbs of Pittsburgh, Draymond Green of Michigan State, JaMychal Green of Alabama, Scoop Jardine of Syracuse, John Jenkins of Vanderbilt, Orlando Johnson of UC Santa Barbara, Greg Mangano of Yale, Trevor Mbakwe of Minnesota, Ray McCallum of Detroit Mercy and Darius Miller of Kentucky. Aaric Murray of West Virginia and Shabazz Napier of Connecticut were cut from the list.

"I think your strengths are going to come out in competition, and we have some very good players," said USA and Purdue University head mentor Matt Painter , who previously assisted the 2009 USA U19 World Championship Team to a gold medal. "I think we have some good point-guard play, some good, athletic wings that can shoot the basketball and then we have some good interior strength. So, I think we have balance. We do have some interchangeable parts, some guys at the three and four positions that can swing either way. We can play smaller and we can play bigger. It will depend on who we are playing against. I do think we can play a couple of different ways, and that's always a positive."

Cuonzo Martin of the University of Tennessee and Brad Stevens of Butler University are serving as assistant coaches for the 2011 USA Men's World University Games Team.

Training camp continues for the team members through, August 7, with two practices each day at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, and the team will depart for China on August 8.

The USA will play an exhibition contest against New Century, a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) professional team, in Huizho, China, on August 11, before opening World University Games play on August 13.