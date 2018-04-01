Denmon, Team USA Win Again

COLUMBIA - Marcus Denmon scored three points in 15 minutes as Team USA (3-0) handed Korea (1-2) a 112-68 defeat in Group D play at the 2011 World University Games in China on Monday.

Denmon finished 1-of-3 shooting from the floor and added a free throw, while grabbing a rebound off the bench. Team USA didn't need huge scoring numbers for the Tiger senior as six Americans reached double figures, highlighted by JaMychal Green's (Alabama) 17 points and Scoop Jardine's (Syracuse) 16.

Korea actually held a 10-9 lead after the first five minutes, but that brief advantage quickly dissolved and Team USA led 24-19 after the first period. The USA used its superior size to control the glass and the paint, shooting 55 percent from the floor at outrebounding Korea 61-to-35.

Korea did do a good job protecting the basketball (14 turnovers) and prevented the US from getting many easy scoring opportunities. The U.S. however scored 64 of its 112 points in the lane and methodically worked their way to the 44-point triumph.

"We had an advantage inside and guys like Trevor (Mbakwe) and JaMychal really set the tone," Denmon said. "Korea really tried to protect the basketball and not let us get out in transition, but that played into the hands of our bigs and they got the job done for us."

Team USA is the lone undefeated team in Group D play and will face Finland on Wednesday at 5 a.m. Tuesday is the lone bye day on the schedule for Team USA. Group play concludes on Thursday at 2:30 a.m. vs. Israel.