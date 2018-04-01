Dennis Voted HAAC Softball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist junior Courtney Dennis was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week on Monday.

Dennis earned the second Player of the Week award of the season for the Eagles after Bri Ford claimed the award four weeks ago. A native of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Dennis batted .429 (3-for-7) last week with two of those hits leaving the field for home runs. She helped the Eagles battle back from a 6-0 deficit in the first game of their playoff series with Benedictine by smashing a two-run homer, then connected for another two-run shot in the series clincher.

Dennis will represent the conference in the running for the NAIA Softball Player of the Week award, which will be released no later than Tuesday afternoon.