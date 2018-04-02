Dent County commissioner reconsiders lowering flag

SALEM, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri county commissioner is reconsidering a decision to lower the flags at the county courthouse and judicial building to "mourn" the legalization of same-sex marriage.

The Dent County Commission voted Monday to observe one year of mourning of the Supreme Court's June 26 ruling. The commission planned to lower the flags to half-staff on the 26th of each month for a year, from July to June.

But Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Tuesday the commission would likely meet this week to rescind the vote. Skiles says members of the military told him lowering the flag should be reserved to pay respects to fallen soldiers and dignitaries who die.

Dent County resident Alex Sellers started an online petition to stop the commission's act of mourning.