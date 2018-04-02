Dent County Man Charged With Two Counts Of Murder

DENT COUNTY - A Dent County man is in jail Saturday night charged with two counts of murder.

Gary Stevens, 58, is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one first degree count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Missouri Highway Patrol found two bodies in a residence a witness says Stevens lived in.

During an interview, Stevens admitted to walking into the bedroom of Dennis and Mary Lewis and shooting both.

Mary Lewis was Steven's sister.