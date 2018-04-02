Denver police crack down on street racing

They said there were about 50 cars and dozens of spectators gathered when officers arrived. Officers contained about 15 cars and cited drivers, while others drove off. Three people were arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police say they want to get out the message that they will have zero tolerance for street racing. "If you come in to Edmonton we are going to get you," said Lt. Michael Gibson. "It is a clear and present danger and we are going to take it very seriously," he said.

Police said street racing is more of a problem during the warmer months.

A group of citizens is working with the police department and members of the city council to pass an amendment to a nuisance ordinance. Under the proposed amendment, if someone were convicted of street racing, they would be prevented from driving that car for a year. And if they were caught driving the car, it would be confiscated and auctioned off.

Some of the officers involved in the sting told 9NEWS that they were especially concerned to see that there were children riding in many of the cars that had come to watch the street racing.