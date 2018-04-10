Department of Agriculture Audit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State Auditor Susan Montee says her office will audit the Department of Agriculture this summer. Montee, a Democrat, says the review is necessary because of questions stemming from the forced resignation of the department's director and because the Agriculture Department hasn't been audited since 2000. Earlier this week, Agriculture Director Fred Ferrell resigned after accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination were made public. The department claims it had agreed to pay the accuser $70,000 dollars and attorneys fees. But State Treasurer Sarah Steelman and Democratic lawmakers have questioned where that money was to come from. Montee says the audit was already needed and the questions about the money increases its importance.
