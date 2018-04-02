Department of Corrections Faces Sunshine Lawsuit

ST. LOUIS - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a St. Louis Public Radio reporter filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Missouri Department of Corrections. They said the department violated Sunshine Law when it did not make what they say is public information about the state's recent executions available.

"With lethal injection methods at the forefront of national and international debate, it is critical that the public be able to engage in a fully-informed discussion about the issue. Missouri and other states would rather keep the public in the dark about the safety and efficacy of lethal drugs. But we believe it is time for the media and the public to start challenging these states, and Missouri is the first step in our multi-state effort to enforce Sunshine Laws and increase public access," said Reporters Committee Executive Director Bruce D. Brown.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found on the ACLU of Missouri's website.