Department of Mental Health workers highest paid workers in 2014

JEFFERSON CITY - According to the St. Louis Business Journal, all of the state's top 25 highest paid employees in 2014 worked for the Department of Mental Health. 20 of the top 25 were physicians or staff physician specialists. Their salaries range from $201,412 to $397,965.

Debra Walker, the director of the DMH's Office of Public & Legislative affairs said "the DMH employees with the highest salaries are physicians/psychiatrists that work in our mental health psychiatric facilities."

The five remaining top paid employees of the DMH are medical directors and administrators.

The St. Louis Business Journal said that between 2007 and 2012 about a third of the mental health funding in Missouri was cut from the budget. There have been small increases from the $1.2 billion 2012 budget, including federal funding for Medicaid reimbursed services.

The budget increased to $1.4 billion in 2013 and $1.6 billion in 2014 according to department documents obtained by The Saint Louis Business Journal.

Mental health funding in Missouri affects community-based support for people with developmental disabilities; treatment for those with chronic health conditions and mental health issues; and substance abuse treatment programs.