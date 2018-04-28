Department of Natural Resources Hosts Annual Earth Day Celebration

Due to construction at the state Capitol, this year's Earth Day celebration is held at Carahan Memorial Garden in Jefferson City on Friday April 27, 2018.

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Natural Resources hosted its a annual Earth Day Celebration on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carahan Memorial Garden in Jefferson City.

The event targets students from all of Missouri to come and learn about natural resources through educational activities.

"We really want them to take away ideas about how they can make small changes in their own lives and in their schools to help protect the Earth--protect the environment as they go throughout their day to day lives," Planning Coordinator of DNR Rob Hunt said.

Hunt is also the Earth Day Committee Chair.

This year's celebration brought out a large number of students, with over 1,000 attendees.

Dallas Rose is a fourth grader at Belle Elementary in Belle, Missouri. His fourth grade class took a field trip to the Earth Day celebration and are taking some environmental knowledge back to their hometown.

"I learned that if you brush your teeth and then you turn the faucet off, you can save 2,000 gallons of water. I think that's really cool because it keeps from wasting it," Rose said.

The annual Earth Day celebration is a small-budgeted event that received a lot of donations through its partnerships with agencies.

"If we need to, we buy craft supplies, but this year we were able to get a lot of our craft supplies for free by asking folks to donate to these craft bins," Hunt said.

The Earth Day committee will start planning next year's event in September.