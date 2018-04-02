Department of Revenue Allows Exception for Seniors

Since July, the Department of Revenue has required everyone obtaining or renewing a license to show proof they're legally in the country. For citizens, that often means a birth certificate. But the agency got complaints that some older residents never had a birth certificate. So now, for people born before 1930, there's a review process. Their license can be extended for 60 days, and they can offer other evidence of their legal residence. They must provide a statement that no official birth record exists, along with other papers such as baptism certificates or school records.