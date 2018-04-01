Departures Resume After Tornado Hits Airport

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Flights are departing the St. Louis airport for the first time since a tornado struck two days ago. Departures began Sunday morning at Lambert Airport, even as cleanup continued. The C concourse remains closed, but airport and city officials hope to have the airport operating at about 70 percent capacity. However, dozens of departing flights remain

canceled. Complete repairs could take two months. The tornado that struck the airport Friday night broke panes of glass, tossed a shuttle bus onto a roof and damaged a few planes. Nine St. Louis County communities were also hit. Gov. Jay Nixon says 750 homes in the St. Louis area are damaged. Five people were injured at Lambert, but none seriously. There were no serious injuries or deaths from the tornado.