Depression & Pregnancy, and Allergies

Topping Friday's Your Health news FDA officials say as many as 200 prescription drugs containing the pain killer and cough suppressant hydrocodone, are on the market without approval.

The FDA says its taking action to get unapproved hydrocodone off the market. They say the drugs have never been proven safe or effective in children, yet some contain label instructions for children as young as 2. -they've alsoreceived reports of adverse events and deaths from errors in treatment. the FDA is asking manufacturers of children hydrocodine products to stop distribution by October 31.

Asthma and Pet Allergies -a study of over 10,000 people from the national institutes of health says nearly half of asthma cases are caused by allergic reactions and 30% of those cases are caused by a cat allergies. Other common triggers are a fungus called alternaria and white oak. Eexperts say while allergens are major factors in asthma attacks many other people suffer from asthma for different reasons.

Pregnancy & Depression - New research finds the baby blues may be more common than previously thought. As many as one in seven women experience depression at some point in the 9 months before getting pregnant. During pregnancy or 9 months after giving birth. That's according to a new study from Kaiser Permanente. Where researchers surveyed more than 4,000 women.

Nearly 3/4 of the women who experienced post-partum depression were also depressed before they became pregnantleading researchers to suggest early intervention could be key.

Sibling Influences - You could probably guess that most of your personality traits, good or bad, come from your parents. But a new study says teen aggression could partly be influenced by big bro' or little sis.

Researchers from the University of California-Davis found children with older brothers became more aggressive over time than those with older sisters.

They also found kids with younger sisters were likely to be less aggressive.

Researchers studied 451 sibling pairs and also found highly aggressive older children tend to have aggressive younger siblings and vice versa no matter the gender.