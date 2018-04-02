Dept. of Corrections Employee Arrested for Meth Involvment

VERSAILLES — Officials arrested a man Tuesday during an investigation of multiple suspicious purchases of pseudoephedrine.

A press release from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force states that officials arrested and charged 50-year-old Randall D. Potter, employee of the Missouri Department of Corrections, with manufacture of a controlled substance and first degree drug trafficking.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence located at South East Street in California.

During the execution of the search warrant, officials found an active methamphetamine lab in the basement. The press release stated that approximately eight ounces of meth was recovered along with chemicals and drug paraphernalia that are associated with the use and manufacture of meth.

Potter is currently being held at the Moniteau County Jail with a bond pending to be set.

Officers are looking for and questioning other suspects, as the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.