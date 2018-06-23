Dept. of Economic Development Plans Conference

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will join keynote speakers Steven Lipstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of BJC HealthCare, and Peter de Silva, UMB President and Chief Executive Officer, in headlining the 53rd Governor's Conference on Economic Development. The conference will take place on September 21 through September 23 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield, Mo. The annual conference, administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, brings together the state's economic leaders to explore the latest trends, programs and education with regard to all aspects of economic development in Missouri.

"Empowered to Deliver" is the theme for the 2011 conference, which will emphasize the future of economic development to include green jobs, training for 21st century jobs, streamlining the education pipeline and best practices for future success. Conference tracks will include:

• Driving Decisions with Labor Market Information

• Navigating State CDBG Environmental Review on Economic Development Projects

• MO Certified Sites Program - the How and Why

• Enhance Your Presentation Skills

• Road Trip Rewards - Example of Public/Private Marketing Coordination

• Transportation: A Part of the Economic Solution

• Obtain Government Contracts and Short Term Lending

• Targeted Industry Clusters for Missouri - Part 1: Advanced Manufacturing; Energy Solutions; and Transportation/Logistics

• Missouri Economic Recovery - New Building & Energy Codes

"We're excited to convene in Springfield to celebrate our state's economic development success stories, and to look forward to the opportunities of tomorrow," director David Kerr said. "We will be hosting Missourians representing the diversity and strength of our economy, and we welcome their innovative ideas and suggestions about what it takes to thrive and prosper."

Gov. Nixon is the scheduled speaker at the luncheon on Thursday, September 22 at noon, which will include the presentation of the 2011 Governor's Awards for Excellence in Economic Development. Mr. Lipstein, who oversees one of the nation's largest health care organizations, will be the opening keynote speaker at 9:15 a.m on September 22. Mr. de Silva, who is responsible for developing UMB's overall strategic direction and ensuring execution of the company's key strategies and plans, will be the closing keynote speaker at 1:30 p.m. on September 22.

Currently, the Department has received 452 reservations from individuals and business representatives to attend the conference. Those wishing to attend can register online by clicking on the link for "2011 Governor's Conference on Economic Development."