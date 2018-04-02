Dept. of Health and Human Services Announces Mo. Health Care Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced more than $10 million in new grants awarded to Missouri community health centers. She credited the new health care law, the Affordable Care Act, for helping to strengthen community health. In total, Sebelius estimates the money will help serve an additional 17,500 new patients.

The department awarded $728 million in funds throughout the country, meaning Missouri got 1.4 percent of the total. The money comes from a $9.5 billion dollar provision of the Affordable Care Act to expand health services and $1.5 billion to fund major construction and renovation.

This round of grants address two needs: expanding the capacity of health centers through long-term projects and increasing services offered through equipment purchases.

The following organizations will receive money as part of the grant:

<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/komunews/6985969502/" title="HHS_grant_recipients by KOMUnews, on Flickr"><img src="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8005/6985969502_2d667e2532_o.jpg" width="436" height="235" alt="HHS_grant_recipients"></a>