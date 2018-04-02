Deputies and Police Looking for an Upgrade

BOONE COUNTY - It could cost a million bucks, but it might fight a lot of crime. Deputies in Boone County and police in Columbia want an upgrade in their computers to better track public safety records. Those records include incident reports, burglaries and arrests.

Agencies have requested to try and improve their public safety records by upgrading their computer systems. Boone County Sheriff's Department Captain Chad Martin began looking at the project in the fall of 2008.

At a later meeting, Martin found out the Columbia Police Department had thoughts of upgrading their system as well, which they got more than 15 years ago.