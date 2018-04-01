Deputies arrest armed man for domestic disturbance

CALLAWAY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Fulton man who held a woman captive briefly Sunday.

The department said law enforcement officers responded to a domestic disturbance report on the 1200 block of County Road 350 west of Millersburg Sunday at noon.

Deputies said Rollie Davis Jr., 26, was reportedly armed with a rifle when he held the woman against her will. When deputies got there, they arrested Davis outside the house. The female victim managed to escape and was not hurt.

Davis was booked into the Callaway County Jail.

He was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon and assault in the forth degree. Bond was set at $5,000.