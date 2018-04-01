Deputies arrest Columbia man after early morning pursuit

COLUMBIA - Authorities said they arrested a Columbia man after he led them on a pursuit through northeast Columbia Monday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department (BCSD) said deputies were told 36-year-old David Singleton, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, was travelling to a residence on Hinkson Creek Road. Deputies said they saw Singleton near the residence about 1:40 a.m. and attempted to execute a traffic stop.

Deputies said the 1993 Ford pickup Singleton was driving accelerated, drove down Hinkson Creek Road, turned on Mexico Gravel Road, crossed Paris Road and onto Browns Station Road.

Deputies said Singleton drove into Elm Grove Trailer Park, where he struck a parked vehicle and a chain link fence before exiting the truck and fleeing on foot.

A Columbia Police Department canine unit went tracking and located Singleton in Park Village Trailer Court, according to the sheriff's department.

BCSD said Singleton was taken to the hospital after he made statements that concerned deputies. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Singleton made statements related to his own health, but O'Sullivan said he could not elaborate on people's health issues.

Singleton had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and failure to follow a judge's order.