Deputies arrest man after car chase, crash

Joushua K. Welch

COLUMBIA - Deputies arrested a man Friday morning after he allegedly led them on a pursuit that ended in a crash in the Country Hill Estates.

Deputies arrived at Joshua Welch's address to find a woman, 40, who said she had been assaulted and not allowed to leave the residence. Welch then reportedly sped off in the women's Accura as deputies arrived.

According to authorities, Welch then drove through several yards before hitting a concrete sewer cover which stopped him. Deputies said they found Welch hiding in nearby bushes.

Inside the car deputies reported finding marijuana, a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and numerous counterfeit $10 bills.

Welch, 33, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, possessing a controlled substance, forgery, resisting arrest, domestic assault, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked.