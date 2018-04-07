Deputies arrest man for 22 pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms

AUXVASSE – Deputies arrested a man Wednesday after finding 22 pounds of marijuana during a search warrant.

Callaway County deputies and the MUSTANG drug task force arrested 52-year-old Billy Owen of Auxvasse.

The two groups executed the search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Peach Tree Drive around 4 p.m.

The Sherriff’s Office said during the search, deputies also obtained $35,000 in U.S. currency, several firearms and other items related to drug sales.

Owen was booked for distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearms.

Owen was placed on a $50,000 bond which he posted on Thursday.