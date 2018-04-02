Deputies arrest "most wanted" man at Columbia hotel

COLUMBIA - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man at a hotel Sunday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m. deputies went to the La Quinta Inn and Suites on I-70 Drive Southwest and arrested Jalon Pittman.

Pittman, who was featured on Columbia/Boone County's "Most Wanted," had a no-bond warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a gun, and tampering with evidence.