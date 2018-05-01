Deputies arrest suspect from April stabbing near Hartsburg
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies took a man to jail Monday night after he was released from a hospital following a stabbing in late April near Hartsburg.
Collin Knight, 19, was booked into jail on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Knight stabbed two family members, a 73-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, on April 24 at a home on James Sapp Road north of Hartsburg. Their current conditions are unavailable.
After the incident, deputies took Knight to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation. He was deemed fit for confinement on Monday, at which point deputies took him to jail.
