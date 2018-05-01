Deputies arrest suspect from April stabbing near Hartsburg

10 hours 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 11:29:45 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies took a man to jail Monday night after he was released from a hospital following a stabbing in late April near Hartsburg.

Collin Knight, 19, was booked into jail on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Knight stabbed two family members, a 73-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, on April 24 at a home on James Sapp Road north of Hartsburg. Their current conditions are unavailable.

After the incident, deputies took Knight to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation. He was deemed fit for confinement on Monday, at which point deputies took him to jail.

More News

Grid
List

People question if Facebook fundraisers for fallen officer are legit
People question if Facebook fundraisers for fallen officer are legit
ELDON - When Miller County Deputy Casey Shoemate died in the line of duty, many people showed their support by... More >>
29 minutes ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Sexual abuse victim sues school, district saying they violated policies
Sexual abuse victim sues school, district saying they violated policies
JEFFERSON CITY - A sexual abuse victim has filed a lawsuit against Jefferson City Public Schools and the Jefferson City... More >>
42 minutes ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:13:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

House passes medical marijuana bill, next stop Senate
House passes medical marijuana bill, next stop Senate
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill that would allow the legalization of medical marijuana. The next stop... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Animal rights group says MU acted irresponsibly in six research studies
Animal rights group says MU acted irresponsibly in six research studies
COLUMBIA - An animal rights group said more than two dozen lab animals died in MU research facilities over the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri sends troops to US border
Missouri sends troops to US border
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has sent troops to Arizona to assist with border security. Four soldiers... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 7:00:50 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Business Loop plan aims to draw in new businesses
Business Loop plan aims to draw in new businesses
COLUMBIA - The Business Loop Community Improvement District (CID) board has approved A 10-year master plan for revitalizing Business Loop... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 6:41:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Walk held to spread awareness about domestic abuse in Jefferson City
Walk held to spread awareness about domestic abuse in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Jefferson City on Tuesday evening to advocate for change and awareness... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 6:26:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Adapted gymnastics provides outlet for children with disabilities
Adapted gymnastics provides outlet for children with disabilities
COLUMBIA- For children with disabilities, finding ways to stay active and participate in sports can be a challenge. Columbia's... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 5:50:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Prosecutor accused in Addison's crash has legal setback
Prosecutor accused in Addison's crash has legal setback
JEFFERSON CITY - Moniteau's county prosecutor, who is charged with driving drunk and crashing his car into Addison's restaurant in... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Columbia bankers unite to provide payday loan debt relief
Columbia bankers unite to provide payday loan debt relief
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia banks have joined together to launch a fund to provide no-interest loans to those trying to... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in Top Stories

DNA privacy concerns increase after suspected rapist and killer found in California
DNA privacy concerns increase after suspected rapist and killer found in California
Columbia - After the arrest of a suspected serial rapist and killer in California. Some are concerned that their genetic... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

MU grad students feel connection to "May Day"
MU grad students feel connection to "May Day"
COLUMBIA - The Coalition of Graduate Workers held its 2nd annual May-Day Picnic Tuesday afternoon in Peace Park. "May... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Young couple perseveres through paralyzing accident
Young couple perseveres through paralyzing accident
COLUMBIA - True love means being there through the thick and the thin. Columbia natives Kory and Kathleen McDonald know... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 12:15:00 PM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Missouri soldier who died in WWII to be laid to rest
Missouri soldier who died in WWII to be laid to rest
POPLAR BLUFF— A Missouri soldier who died during World War II will be laid to rest more than 75 years... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 11:51:00 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest suspect from April stabbing near Hartsburg
Deputies arrest suspect from April stabbing near Hartsburg
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies took a man to jail Monday night after he was released from a hospital following a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 11:29:45 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Deputies catch suspect in Friday bank robbery
Deputies catch suspect in Friday bank robbery
ROCHEPORT - Boone County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in south Columbia on Friday, which prompted... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:45:00 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

360 Politics: Third-generation Missouri farmer worries, discusses ag policy
360 Politics: Third-generation Missouri farmer worries, discusses ag policy
AUXVASSE, Mo. - Linnenbringer Farms provides fresh eggs, chicken and beef to people throughout the heart of Missouri but Luke... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News

Deputies: suspect gave them conflicting stories about night of shooting
Deputies: suspect gave them conflicting stories about night of shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Court documents filed in connection with the shooting death of a Holts Summit man suggest the suspect... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:20:12 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 76°
11pm 74°
12am 74°
1am 71°