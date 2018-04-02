Deputies arrest two in connection with Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shooting on March 7.

Deputies responded to the Gregory Heights subdivision after multiple 911 calls from people reporting they heard gunshots. Authorities then learned a young man was being treated for a gunshot wound in his arm at a local hospital. He was eventually released.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the arresting agency. We apologize for the error.]