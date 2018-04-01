Deputies Believe Chase Suspect is Armed and Dangerous

VIENNA - Maries County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they said is likely armed and dangerous. According to Maries County Sheriff's Facebook page, deputies believe Jeffery Llyod Eaton is somewhere on Highway AA, between Vienna and Argyle.

Eaton, 45, is wanted for leading deputies on a high speed chase late Saturday night. Deputies found his car crashed in a field after he escaped.

Maries County Sheriff said Eaton is most likely armed, and he should not be approached. According to the Facebook page, someone likely assisted Eaton by giving him a ride after he crashed his car.

The sheriff also said Eaton may have a bulletproof vest.

Residents along Highway AA are encouraged to lock their cars and report any suspicious activity.