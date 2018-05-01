Deputies catch suspect in Friday bank robbery
ROCHEPORT - Boone County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in south Columbia on Friday, which prompted modified lockdowns at nearby schools.
Deputies found Basil Kyles, 63, at a home on Roby Farm Road in Rocheport.
Police believe he's the man who approached a teller and demanded money at Cental Bank of Boone County at the Rock Bridge Shopping Center. The suspect then took the money and left.
Columbia Police Department released a photo of the suspect on social media asking the community to help identify the suspect.
