Deputies catch suspect in Friday bank robbery

ROCHEPORT - Boone County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in south Columbia on Friday, which prompted modified lockdowns at nearby schools.

Deputies found Basil Kyles, 63, at a home on Roby Farm Road in Rocheport.

Police believe he's the man who approached a teller and demanded money at Cental Bank of Boone County at the Rock Bridge Shopping Center. The suspect then took the money and left.

Columbia Police Department released a photo of the suspect on social media asking the community to help identify the suspect.