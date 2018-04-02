Deputies discover stolen propety in Kliever woods

KLIEVER - Deputies discovered stolen property in the woods near Kliever, Missouri.

Police said they were alerted to the area by tips from the public. On December 9, deputies found a hydraulic post driver attachment and mounting plate, which was reported stolen from Morgan County a few days earlier.

Police said the plate and attachment are valued at approximately $6,000.

Police also found a tool box that was reported stolen out of Cole County in 2014 and a 16 foot cattle gate that was reported stolen a few days earlier.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and suspects have been identified.

All items that were recovered have been given back to the owners.