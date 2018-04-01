Deputies find dead body, handgun on side of gravel road

COOPER COUNTY - An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday for a body deputies found lying on the side of the road in Cooper County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they found a 62-year-old Donna McCart from Columbia on the side of a gravel road just west of Pilot Grove. The report also said deputies found a handgun at the scene.

As of Sunday, the case was classified as a death investigation. Sheriff Jerry Wolfe said, "We are not ruling out any possibility at this point although this incident does not appear, on the face of it, to be a homicide. We are proceeding with every precaution."