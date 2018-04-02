Deputies Find Skeletal Remains in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The sheriff's department suspects the skeletal remains found Thursday night are part of a commercial product.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said in a press release that two citizens reported finding the bones on the River Road near Easley in southern Boone County. Deputies responded to the area and found several bones including a lower jaw at the bank of the Missouri River. The bones reportedly contained fastening hardware similiar to a skeletal anatomical display model.

The bones were examined by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office and an anthropologist from the University of Missouri.

The sheriff's department suspects no foul play and are trying to determine how the bones ended there.