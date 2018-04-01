Deputies identify suspect in Callaway Co. stabbing

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it's investigating a stabbing near Holts Summit.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance in the 3400 block of Meller Road off State Road AA after reports of a person being stabbed.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old male was stabbed. He received non-life threatening injuries, and transported to a Jefferson City hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they identified the suspect who fled the scene prior to their arrival. Multiple people remained in the area following the stabbing, and investigators are following up on leads.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said it will not release the suspect's identity as of Wednesday.