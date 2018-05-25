Deputies Identify Suspect in Russelville Drug Trafficking Raid

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department released the name of the man deputies arrested in connection with a drug trafficking raid.

Deputies confirmed Saturday they arrested Emmanuel Guillen and charged him with three felony counts.

The first is a charge of attempting to or successfully trafficking drugs in the second-degree. Captain John Wheeler said deputies recovered 632 grams of crystal meth from Minnie Street and he approximated it was worth $82,000.

The second charge is unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sell of illegal weapons. Wheeler said deputies recovered numerous weapons from the home.

The third charge is receiving stolen property. Wheeler said deputies found two stolen trucks and another stolen vehicle during the search.

Deputies, along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the home around 6:30 p.m.Thursday.

KOMU 8 is waiting to receive the mugshot from Cole County Sheriff's Department.