Deputies investigate body found in northwest Missouri river

By: The Associated Press

EASTON (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a male body was found in a river in northwest Missouri.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department were called Saturday night to the Third Fork River bridge near Easton. Authorities said a large blood stain was visible on the bridge, along with blood droplets on the bridge's north side rail.

Col. Bill Puett, of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, says more information will released Sunday during a news conference.