Deputies Investigate Mobile Home Fire

BOONE COUNTY - At 7:00 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance and residential structure fire at a mobile home located in the Blue Acres Trailer Park. During a disturbance at the residence, a subject allegedly ignited a flammable liquid inside the residence. The fire caused only minor damage to some furniture. A vehicle parked outside was also vandalized. The suspect believed to be responsible for the fire and property damage departed the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

At the time the fire, the residence was occupied by two adult females and three children. No one was injured during the incident. Although an estimated value is not available, damage to the residence was minor.

The suspect, an adult male, was known to the residents of the home. Although the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.