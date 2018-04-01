Deputies issue arrest warrant for Boone County shooting suspect

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to a double shooting on Demaret Drive Wednesday night.

Eddie Lee Holmes, Jr., a 27-year-old Columbia resident, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The two male victims, ages 19 and 30, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Holmes has an extensive criminal history.

"He's a hardcore criminal," O'Sullivan said. "We're hoping to get him in custody sooner rather than later."

Late Wednesday night, deputies responded to a phone call from the Phillips 66 convenience store on E. St. Charles Road.

O'Sullivan said the two men fled there after Holmes allegedly shot at them through their car window in the 700 block of Demaret Drive.

They said Holmes fired a shot from a handgun through the passenger-side window of the car, hitting both men in the arm.

O'Sullivan said the use of firearms has been a big issue recently.

"I've been here 27 years, and we've definitely seen a spike in gun violence over the last five years," O'Sullivan said. "People don't fistfight anymore. They pull out guns."

He said guns falling in the wrong hands is what is problematic.

"I'm not talking about responsible citizens," O'Sullivan said. "They're not the ones causing the problems. It's this criminal element. With this incident, at one point in time this would have been settled with a fistfight."

O'Sullivan said Holmes' bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.

Crimestoppers of Greater Columbia is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on where to find him can call 573-875-TIPS.