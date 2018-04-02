Deputies looking for suspect after man shot in face on Demaret Drive

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department was searching for a suspect Tuesday after a man was shot on Demaret Drive Monday night.

Det. Tom O'Sullivan said a 33-year-old man was shot in the face in the 700 block of Demaret Drive around 10 p.m. Monday. He said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

O'Sullivan said someone had taken the victim to the hospital before deputies got to the scene. Deputies said they were able to contact the victim who told them he had been standing outside a home when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit.

The sheriff's department said no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.