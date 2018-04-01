Deputies Make Drug Bust Near School

STURGEON -The Boone County Sheriff's department found more than three ounces of crystal methamphetamine and about $5,100 in cash a Sturgeon home that's within 1,000 feet of the elementary school.

The Boone County Sheriff's department arrested William E. Buckridge Monday at 310 Harris Street. He's charged with drug trafficking in the first degree. The proximity of the home to the elementary and middle schools increases the potential penalty for the offense.

Additional items found in the search included electronic scales and packaging materials noted as evidence of selling meth.

A neighbor of the searched home and 40-year resident of Sturgeon said the drug-related charges were surprising and disturbing.

"It upsets me very much because we've got some younger kids down the street, we've got a school just south of us and that's one of these things that we don't need around our young kids," Dwayne Brooks said.

A mother of two students enrolled at Sturgeon Elementary is concerned for her children's safety.

"I'm very surprised and very scared, I feel that this community is pretty safe, so I'd be interested in knowing how that could happen without anyone knowing about it and what the community will do to keep our kids safe," Jennifer Probst said.

The bust is the culmination of a month-long cooperative investigation by the Sturgeon Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department.