Deputies make fourth arrest in connection to would-be burglary

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies made a fourth arrest Wednesday in connection with a would-be burglary they said happened Monday.

Deputies arrested Brett Alan Russell late Wednesday night after they found stolen property from a previously burglarized home inside his trailer on Clark Lane.

Deputies arrested three other people Monday as they were attempting to burglarize the home in the 3000 block of Hancock Hill Road, which is west of Columbia.

Deputies checked the home around 4 a.m. after another recent burglary. They located two suspects fleeing the scene and another in a car at the scene.