Deputies: Man in custody following week-long manhunt

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday 32-year-old Matthew Lackey was in custody following a week-long manhunt.

Lackey was previously accused of involvement in a case where a woman was allegedly held against her will in Osage County, but charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Court documents back in October showed Lackey had been previously charged for stealing property over $25,000 and assault.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the search began the night of December 13 following a call of a suspicious vehicle on Project Road.

Deputies said they found a vehicle stuck in the grass near a house on Project Road. A female driver told deputies a man with her had gone for help.

The department said the woman driving was the girlfriend of Matthew Lackey, 32, a man wanted for outstanding felony warrants.

Officials said they expected to send out a press release with more information Tuesday afternoon.