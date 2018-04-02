Deputies Respond to Armed Robbery

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff deputies responded Friday night to a report of a robbery at Fastlane 66 convenience store on Roanoke Drive. Upon arrival, a little after 10:15 p.m. store clerks told authorities two male suspects entered the store, displayed hand guns and demanded cash. The suspects left the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is requesting that anyone that may have witnessed this incident or that has any information to contact 875-TIPS, or go to www.showmeboone.com/sheriff and fill out the anonymous tip form.