Deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Versailles

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the suspect got away in a red or maroon Dodge truck.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted this photo of a suspect on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

VERSAILLES — Deputies and police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Subway, the Morgan County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook page Saturday.

The department said a male suspect robbed the fast food restaurant around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. According to deputies, after leaving the Subway, he walked to the MCR2 school parking lot, got in a maroon Dodge and drove off.

If you have additional information about this incident, you can contact Morgan County 911 at 573-378-5481.