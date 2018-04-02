Deputies shoot, wound man in Cass County

DAYTON (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri say deputies have shot and wounded a man after he fired at them.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a news release that the man is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital. The release says the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a residence in rural Dayton.

Deputies went to the residence after receiving a report that the suspect had had shot at someone. The release says the suspect was armed with a rifle and refused to surrender. The sheriff's office says that when the suspect shot at the deputies, they returned fire, striking the man several times.

The name of the wounded man wasn't immediately released. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave.