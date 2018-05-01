Deputies: suspect gave them conflicting stories about night of shooting

HOLTS SUMMIT - Court documents filed in connection with the shooting death of a Holts Summit man suggest the suspect tried several times to mislead investigators about what happened.

Prosecutors charged Amy Steward, 44, with murder after deputies found David Grant dead at his home early Friday morning. The probable cause statement revealed Steward and Grant were in a relationship, and that Steward had called 911 to report finding Grant dead.

The statement said that in Steward's first account of what happened, she had been playing a board game and cards at a friend's house before going home and finding Grant's body. Steward told deputies she also noticed a safe was missing from the home, which she believed had roughly 10 pounds of marijuana and $15,000 in cash inside.

Deputies searched the home, and determined Grant had been shot in the head at close range. They found a 9mm shell casing near the body, and an unspent 9mm bullet in another room, but no gun. One of Grant's daughters told them she had given Grant the safe and a 9mm pistol a year ago.

After talking to the friend Steward mentioned, the friend told deputies he wasn't playing games with Steward. Another person at the friend's house said he heard Steward and the friend talking, and that Steward told the friend to tell police she had been there playing games.

Deputies took Steward to the sheriff's office for questioning, and while getting her clothes as evidence, they found small blood stains on her shorts.

During the interview, deputies said Steward first suggested another of Grant's daughters may be responsible for his death. She also talked about being at the home of another man, identified as J.S., who allegedly assaulted her and took her at gunpoint to Grant's house in order to rob him.

Steward reported that while at Grant's house, J.S. went upstairs where Grant was, and she heard a gunshot. At that point, she went upstairs and found Grant dead. J.S. then apparently sexually assaulted her before stealing things from the home and forcing Steward to take him to his house. At some point, according to Steward, J.S. apologized for assaulting her and killing Grant. Steward, feeling sorry for J.S., decided not to report his involvement. She further told deputies she had put the safe in a storage unit in Holts Summit.

Deputies talked to J.S., who admitted Steward was at his house until about 11 p.m. on Thursday, but denied any sexual contact. He said Steward left the house after Grant called her.

Investigators searched the storage unit Steward mentioned, and found the safe from Grant's house. Inside they found 9mm ammunition of the same kind found at Grant's house. They also found bags containing marijuana and paraphernalia associated with the sale and delivery of marijuana.

Surveillance video from the storage facility showed a vehicle matching Steward's car arriving, and a person with clothes similar to what Steward had been wearing getting out and walking toward the storage unit.

While following other leads, investigators talked to a friend of Steward, who said Steward has asked to learn how to shoot a 9mm pistol.

During a second interview with deputies, Steward reportedly admitted to putting Grant's safe in the storage unit, along with marijuana, Thursday night. When deputies told her they knew she had been there early Friday instead, Steward asked for a lawyer.

Steward's first court appearance is set for Wednesday, May 2.