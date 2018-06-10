Deputy Charged with Manslaughter in Shootings

The charges were announced by Attorney General Jay Nixon. Bond is set at $30,000. The sheriff's office says Forler is expected to surrender later today. The shooting happened Oct. 23 when Forler tried to pull over and pickup truck for speeding near Troy. The truck turned into a subdivision stopping on a driveway. Forler pulled behind the truck, which began moving toward him. The deputy fired, killing the driver, 22 year old Tyler Teasley of Silex, and a passenger, 23 year old Michael Brown of Troy. Passengers in the truck have said it began moving backward only because Teasley left it in neutral.