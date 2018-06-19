Deputy Kills Gunman who Threatens Suicide

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 21-year-old Raytown man is dead after he was reportedly shot by a St. Charles County deputy while threatening suicide and displaying a gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anthony Kovac died Saturday night. He was in the St. Louis area visiting his grandparents.

Sheriff's Lt. Dave Tiefenbrunn says four deputies found Kovac in a rear bedroom and asked him to leave the room. The lieutenant says Kovac was shot when he raised a gun and pointed it toward one of the deputies.

Authorities say the victim was intoxicated and had threatened to kill himself. The unnamed deputy is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.