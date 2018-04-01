Deputy on Trial Over Actions During Meth Raid

MONTGOMERY CITY (AP) - Trial is under way for a St. Charles County deputy accused of committing several crimes while on a methamphetamine raid.

Christopher Hunt is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of property damage, assault and making a false police report.

Hunt was among St. Charles County officers responding to reports of a meth lab in neighboring Montgomery County in 2009.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutor Nicole Volkert said in opening statements Monday that Hunt was not working that night but showed up because he had a grudge against suspect Phillip Alberternst, then beat him.

But defense attorney Joseph McCulloch says was asked to come and saw meth-making materials when he arrived. He says the officer used force only because Alberternst resisted arrest.