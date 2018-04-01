Deputy resigns, accused of putting pepper spray on inmates' pizza

UNION (AP) - An eastern Missouri deputy has resigned after an incident Aug. 19 in which he allegedly put pepper spray on pizza before giving it to inmates.

The Washington Missourian reported the deputy met with Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke Wednesday afternoon and submitted his resignation. A disciplinary hearing had been scheduled for Thursday.

The deputy's name has not been released. He has not been charged with a crime.

The deputy allegedly put pepper spray on pizza and offered it to an inmate, who shared it with three other inmates. All four suffered what Toelke described as stomach and mouth "discomfort." One was treated at a hospital and later returned to jail.